Foul play not suspected in Cork City death

Deceased was a chef at the popular Market Lane restaurant on Oliver Plunkett St
Gardaí­ at the scene on Dunbar Street, Cork, on Monday. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 18:35
Eoin English

Gardaí are expected to confirm as a tragic accident the death of a man whose body was found in the yard of a house in Cork’s inner city on Monday.

A post mortem on the remains of the victim, named locally as Scott Gallagher, 30, will take place at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Tuesday morning.

While gardaí said the results of that examination will determine the course of their investigation, there were clear indications on Monday night that foul play is not suspected.

Mr Gallagher, who was a chef at the popular Market Lane restaurant on Oliver Plunkett St, was one of a number of people who were renting a property on Douglas St.

It is understood the tenants would, from time to time, socialise on a flat roof to the rear of the property, which overlooks the rear yard of some properties on Dunbar St, which runs at right angles to Douglas St.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10am on Monday following the discovery of Mr Gallagher’s body in an enclosed yard to the rear of a terraced house on Dunbar St, close to its junction with Douglas St.

The yard is not accessible from the road. It is believed Mr Gallagher may have suffered fatal injuries following a fall.

Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the property but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The yard and the house on Dunbar St were sealed off to facilitate a forensic and technical examination by Garda scenes of crime experts.

The body remained at the scene for some time before it was removed later to CUH for the post-mortem examination, which will determine the exact cause of death.

Gardaí conducted door-to-door enquiries in the area and were trying to establish Mr Gallagher’s last known movements.

While gardaí were initially keeping an open mind on the case, and were tight-lipped ahead of the post-mortem, it is understood that no foul play is suspected and that nothing of a suspicious nature was involved in this tragic death.

The findings of the post mortem will be included in a Garda file which will be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.

deathPlace: CorkPerson: Scott Gallagher
