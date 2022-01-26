North Kerry cases over children’s medication ‘about to explode’

Distressing stories about children allegedly being wrongly and dangerously medicated under the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in South Kerry have been echoed by families in North Kerry.

The HSE has confirmed a report on Wednesday into allegations that some 1,300 children and teenagers who attended mental health services in South Kerry were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication, will "contain references to the care of patients in North Kerry Camhs".

A lawyer who spoke to the Irish Examiner said cases in North Kerry are “about to explode”.

One distressed father, George, whose identity has been changed for legal reasons to protect the anonymity of his children, has said he worries the wrongly prescribed medication by Camhs in North Kerry may have done his son (now 10) long-term damage.

“I don’t recognise my child anymore. He used to be the most loving child. Now he has two black eyes. When you look into them it’s like looking into his soul and it’s not the same. It’s like he’s not there. He’s become aggressive. He threatens to stab his younger brother.

“His brother has asked me what’s wrong with him, he says he’s weird now. I wonder if in time he’ll ever get back to normal. I fear that this is lasting damage. It’s heartbreaking.

He looks so drugged out of it, it has made me cry, and I’m a grown man and I’m tough.”

His child, who had been diagnosed with ADHD, has significantly worsened since he entered the care of Camhs in North Kerry, George said.

After allegedly identifying in late 2020 or early 2021 that two of his children had been wrongly prescribed the anti-psychotic risperidone, two doctors from Camhs reportedly apologised to the family and said the medication had been withdrawn from both children.

But one year later, George, who shares custody of the children with their mother, noticed his younger son was still taking the medication and called Camhs about it. His child was then weaned off it and has only now been free of the medication for about three weeks.

George said he feels “deceived” by the medics' apology and said the magnitude of the mistake was hugely downplayed.

“I was very concerned that a doctor was giving children the wrong medication but they assured me it would not happen again,” he said. “But then I discovered that my son was still on it one year later.

I have very little faith in Camhs now. All Camhs has done is medicate my children. I feel guilty now as a parent that I never questioned that before.

“He was so weak and lethargic when I collected him [from his mother’s house recently] he was clearly very drugged. And he often gets reports from school saying that he is very lethargic.

“I asked for Camhs to inform me of any medication changes because I’m co-parenting but they haven’t."

He said solicitors were now reviewing three of his children’s files and he is considering taking legal action against the HSE.

“I think a lot more people from North Kerry are going to come forward," he said.