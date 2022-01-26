In Pictures: Work almost completed on first new flyover of Cork's Dunkettle interchange

The first new flyover of Cork’s Dunkettle interchange project is slated to open later this week.

The structure is the culmination of years of work and will create a largely free-flowing traffic arrangement through the busy interchange.

Work in progress on the eastbound lane for Dublin at the Dunkettle interchange in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The ST08, as it is known, lies on the northern side of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, at the junction of the M8 and N25 and the N40 Southern Ring Rd.

From 10am this Thursday until Sunday, February 6, the Ibis slip road from the L2998 will close, meaning motorists passing through the area can expect some delays.

Another view of the eastbound lane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The M8 southbound will also be limited to just one lane at this time. From January 30, traffic will be redirected over the new flyover and on towards the interchange roundabout.

Traffic from the Ibis slip road will also be directed over the new flyover from its reopening on February 6, as will M8 northbound traffic by February 13.

Roadworks on the southbound part of the Dunkettle interchange. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In an update issued on Monday, the N40/Dunkettle team said that the moves would cause delays for some motorists, but said their approach meant the completion date for the whole project could be brought forward.

The southbound section of the interchange flyover. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The original delivery date for the project had been March 2024, but now those behind the initiative believe it will be complete by mid-February 2024.

“Motorists proposing to utilise the M8 southbound for their journey during am peak times should allow additional time for their journey,” said a spokesperson.

Work progressing on the flyover. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We will be reconfiguring the traffic light sequencing over the next couple of weeks in order to further minimise any additional delay arising for M8 southbound traffic.”

Works are continuing on all of the Dunkettle interchange’s main structures, with a free-flow link for traffic heading north on the M8 from the Tivioli roundabout slated to open at the beginning of March.

