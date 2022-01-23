Operators of Cork's Marina Market plan for its future with expansion

The operators of Cork city's new Marina Market, established at the start of the pandemic, have applied to retain it as food emporium and expand it.

The Marina Market was set up on Centre Park Road in September 2020 and attracts thousands of people each week.

More than 40 traders operate stalls at the market, which is open seven days a week.

CPR Properties Cork Limited has lodged an application with Cork City Council’s planning department in recent days seeking permission to retain the change of use from warehouse/distribution use to market/food emporium.

The plan also includes the provision of an event and function/gallery space in a warehouse/distribution area which is currently vacant and also incorporates a coffee roasterie and a health and lifestyle store.

Plan for mezzanine seating

The application also includes the construction of a mezzanine for seating within the food emporium, while nine car parking spaces will be removed to provide for a parcel pick-depot, if permission is granted.

60 car parking spaces are set to remain, while the application seeks permission for the creation of 44 bike spaces, as well as parklets and a bike rental hub.

The market is on the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company Warehouse.

Qayss working at Shady Nuts outlet/shop at the Marina Market on Saturday.

There are two accesses to the market — one from Centre Park Road and the other from Marina Walk.

A decision is expected on the application on March 14. The deadline for submissions is February 21.

The market runs daily from 8am to 8pm; vendors include a wide range of food providers.

Next month, it will host a vintage fair on February 12 and 13, and workout classes are also scheduled.

Wedding expo

On the last weekend of February, a wedding expo is planned as couples look forward to planning their celebrations without Covid-19 restrictions.

A trad festival called Mad for Trad is scheduled from St Patrick’s Day to March 20; musicians and performers from across the country are expected to perform at the venue during St Patrick’s Weekend.

This year, there will be an extra bank holiday on March 18, in recognition of the lives lost to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The market was set up to give entrepreneurs a place to grow within Ireland.