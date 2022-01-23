Woman airlifted to hospital after being attacked by stag in Kerry

The attack is understood to have occurred in the Glencar area, a remote valley near Killorglin, in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks
Deer in Kerry are increasing in numbers and are now found well beyond their original home in the 10,000 hectare Killarney National Park.  Picture: Mike Brown

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 12:21
Anne Lucey

 A woman sustained injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a stag in Kerry on Saturday.

The attack, by what was described as a medium-sized wild Red stag, is understood to have occurred in the Glencar area, a remote valley near Killorglin, in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

The deer, a five or six-pointer, had become a familiar sight to locals, according to sources. He appeared to have no fear of humans and would approach houses for food and was often on the road at night.

It is understood the attack took place near a private residence. The woman was found lying on the ground. 

Neighbours heard her calls for assistance and were quickly on the scene.

Air ambulance called to scene

The attack took place at lunchtime on Saturday. The air ambulance was called to the scene and the woman was airlifted to receive medical treatment.

It is understood she suffered a number of injuries including broken ribs and remains hospitalised.

A trained huntsman/marksman was summoned to the scene and the stag was dispatched.

The Irish Deer Commission together with the National Parks and Wildlife Service issue regular warnings about the danger of wild deer, particularly in the autumn during the rutting season.

Deer in Kerry are increasing in numbers and are now found well beyond their original home in the 10,000 hectare Killarney National Park. 

They are also losing fear of humans and are regularly found in gardens and within the circumference of houses in the wider south and east Kerry area.

