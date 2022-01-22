Covid outbreak at Cork prison 

Restrictions are in place in one area of Cork prison this weekend after three inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

The three are in the prison’s B division and mass testing of inmates in the division was carried out on Friday. An outbreak control team has been established to deal with the outbreak and a restricted regime is in place in the division.

Meanwhile, Limerick prison is continuing to deal with an outbreak in the male section as well as in the female section.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service says it can confirm a total of 11 prisoners from C Division and the Female Unit in the prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement continued: “Public Heath are in agreement with the Outbreak Control Team to stand down the outbreak as a result the second round of prisoner testing. Senior Management will return the C Division and the Female Unit to a normal regime.”

According to the Irish Prison Service, 549 prisoners have now tested positive in the 22 months since the pandemic began.

The statement said: “The Prison Service has managed 14 Covid-19 Outbreaks within a prison setting since November 2021, of which 9 have been successfully stood down. The Irish Prison Service is currently managing four active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Cloverhill, Midlands and Limerick, Mountjoy and Cork Prisons and can confirm, a number of staff and prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.”

At the Midlands Prison, 100 prisoners from A, B and E Division have tested positive for the virus. Although the outbreak on the B Division is under control, a second round of mass testing is scheduled for the A and E Divisions. A restricted regime will be in place until testing is complete.

In Cloverhill, 10 inmates from B and C Divisions have tested positive but the B division has now been brought under control and a normal regime has returned. However, a second round of prisoner testing is scheduled for the C Division.

Meanwhile at Mountjoy, 85 inmates of the A and D Divisions and the Progression Unit have also tested positive, although further test results are awaited from mass testing in the Progression Unit.

The A Division outbreak has been “stood down” and a second round of testing is due to take place at the D Division. The Irish Prison Service statement said: “A restricted regime will operate for those who have not yet returned a test result.”