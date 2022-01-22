Covid outbreak at Cork prison 

Restrictions in place as three inmates test positive for virus
According to the Irish Prison Service, 549 prisoners have now tested positive in the 22 months since the pandemic began.

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 12:58
Ann Murphy

Restrictions are in place in one area of Cork prison this weekend after three inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

The three are in the prison’s B division and mass testing of inmates in the division was carried out on Friday. An outbreak control team has been established to deal with the outbreak and a restricted regime is in place in the division.

Meanwhile, Limerick prison is continuing to deal with an outbreak in the male section as well as in the female section.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service says it can confirm a total of 11 prisoners from C Division and the Female Unit in the prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement continued: “Public Heath are in agreement with the Outbreak Control Team to stand down the outbreak as a result the second round of prisoner testing. Senior Management will return the C Division and the Female Unit to a normal regime.” 

The statement said: “The Prison Service has managed 14 Covid-19 Outbreaks within a prison setting since November 2021, of which 9 have been successfully stood down. The Irish Prison Service is currently managing four active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Cloverhill, Midlands and Limerick, Mountjoy and Cork Prisons and can confirm, a number of staff and prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.” 

At the Midlands Prison, 100 prisoners from A, B and E Division have tested positive for the virus. Although the outbreak on the B Division is under control, a second round of mass testing is scheduled for the A and E Divisions. A restricted regime will be in place until testing is complete.

In Cloverhill, 10 inmates from B and C Divisions have tested positive but the B division has now been brought under control and a normal regime has returned. However, a second round of prisoner testing is scheduled for the C Division.

Meanwhile at Mountjoy, 85 inmates of the A and D Divisions and the Progression Unit have also tested positive, although further test results are awaited from mass testing in the Progression Unit.

The A Division outbreak has been “stood down” and a second round of testing is due to take place at the D Division. The Irish Prison Service statement said: “A restricted regime will operate for those who have not yet returned a test result.”

