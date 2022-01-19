Overcrowded Cork hospital experiencing 'chaotic and dangerous' conditions

Overcrowded Cork hospital experiencing 'chaotic and dangerous' conditions

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for urgent action to address the ED situation at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 18:08
Eoin English

Conditions inside a city hospital’s emergency department (ED) have been described as “overcrowded, chaotic and dangerous”.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have called for urgent action to address the ED situation at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

Some 35 patients spent Tuesday night in the ED because there were no beds available for them. Corridor space in the ED has been screened off for patient examinations.

INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway said some patients with Covid-19 have been kept temporarily in the ED, in isolation, but adding to the risk and the already heavy workload of frontline medical staff.

“This is a hazard in the workplace,” Mr Conway said.

High demand

He said the Covid crisis had masked, to a certain extent, the problems facing all EDs — demand outstripping the supply of beds in the system.

The system is under pressure again as people begin to present at hospital EDs with the “regular winter ailments”, combined with trauma cases.

On Tuesday, MUH issued its third public appeal since the start of the year asking people needing less urgent treatment to use other care services. 

In a statement, the South/South West Hospital Group said the high demand on the ED is due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients, in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing Covid-19 presentations.

“The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are experiencing delays,” it said.

“The increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital along with staffing challenges is also putting significant pressure on services.

“The hospital has fully implemented its escalation plan to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and the resulting demand for inpatient beds.

“Additional beds have been opened for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients and the hospital is prioritising patients requiring urgent time-sensitive care.” 

Patient flow

But Mr Conway said the union has issues with the implementation of the escalation policy, that there are inadequate solutions to ease overcrowding, and that there is a serious problem in terms of patient flow.

He said there is an urgent need for more beds in the community, there is an urgent need for senior clinicians to be more widely available to maximise patient discharge rates, and more diagnostics need to be made available.

The INMO is due to meet with hospital management and the SSWHG next week to discuss the issues.

Read More

Covid-19: Further 12,138 cases confirmed as 52 more deaths notified

More in this section

Ashling Murphy death Walkers no longer using Cork amenity as 'poor lighting makes it unsafe' 
Nursing home living room Plans for €25m Cork nursing home on hold following objections
Inter Agency Exercise in Youghal Harbour. Minister accepts Waterford rescue base is a 'life and death' issue
Health#COVID-19Place: CorkPerson: Liam ConwayOrganisation: South/South West Hospital GroupOrganisation: Mercy University HospitalOrganisation: INMO
<p>Nespresso UK Ltd dismissed Sarah Clancy for gross misconduct in December 2019 after finding she applied her own Brown Thomas loyalty card to customer transactions.</p>

Limerick Nespresso worker awarded €5k over unfair dismissal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices