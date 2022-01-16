Emergency services attend scene of road traffic crash at Cork's Dunkettle Interchange

Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists have been advised to take care on approach
Emergency services attend scene of road traffic crash at Cork's Dunkettle Interchange

The Dunkettle Interchange. File Picture

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 19:28
Steven Heaney

Gardaí and emergency services personnel are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Cork city.

The incident occurred at around 5pm this evening near junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 N8/N25 of the Dunkettle interchange.

The M8 Northbound is now closed as a result and diversions have been put in place.

Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists have been advised to take care on approach.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a traffic collision had occurred but said that no further information is available at this time.  

More to follow . . .

Latest

