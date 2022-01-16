Emergency services attend scene of road traffic crash at Cork's Dunkettle Interchange

Gardaí and emergency services personnel are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Cork city.
The incident occurred at around 5pm this evening near junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 N8/N25 of the Dunkettle interchange.
The M8 Northbound is now closed as a result and diversions have been put in place.
Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists have been advised to take care on approach.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed to thethat a traffic collision had occurred but said that no further information is available at this time.