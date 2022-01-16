Work begins on new garden in memory of heart angel Béibhinn

A nine-year-old girl who died during what was expected to be a routine procedure following open heart surgery is being remembered with the creation of a special garden in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Work has got underway on a garden in memory of Béibhinn O'Connor from Riverstick in Co Cork who passed away on September 16, 2020 after she suffered a cardiac arrest during a procedure. The youngster, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect, would have celebrated her 11th birthday this Thursday.

Her mother Irene told the Irish Examiner that she has found enormous strength and solace in fundraising for the Make a Wish Foundation.

She and her husband Eoin have raised €100,000 for the charity and a further €30,000 for the garden in Carrigaline through their charity the Heart Angel.

Béibhinn O'Connor in whose memory the garden is being opened in Carrigaline Co Cork.

Irene is appealing to garden centres, business owners and the public to help create her vision of an oasis of calm in the garden in Carrigaline.

“It will be interactive garden," said Irene. "There is going to be loads of different programmes in the garden. The garden is going to be designed so that play therapy can take place there.

"We are also going to have a circular blackboard where children can write their emotions. Cards are also going to be designed by an artist and a psychologist for families who can’t afford play therapy that they can do some form of therapy in the garden. We also hope to teach children about rewilding and to have nature programmes.”

Irene is joined by another grieving mother, Maura Duffy Meanwhile, garden designer Maura Duffy came on board for the project arising out of the passing of her son Conor King. Conor (22) of Douglas in Cork lost his life in a cliff fall which occurred when he was camping with friends in Garretstown, Co Cork in April of last year. Ms O’Connor says that she and Maura got in touch with each other arising out of their respective losses. Keen sportsman Conor King (pictured here at a Swim Ireland national finals) lost his life in a cliff fall in Garretstown Co Cork in 2021. File picture: DE Photo “I was telling Maura that I was trying to keep busy and doing the garden for my daughter and I said ‘the only thing I need now is a garden designer.’ She started laughing as she has won awards for garden designing. She is doing it for Conor and obviously my motivation is Béibhinn. We are so passionate about getting this garden right. We are planting flowers and shrubs that will attract wildlife back. We can bring back ladybirds and caterpillars and butterflies and bees.

"When my daughter was waiting for her operation she was really worried about dying. One of the stories I told her was about the caterpillar. That we are all like caterpillars but the caterpillar turns in to the chrysalis.

"The butterfly flies around and all its caterpillar friends don’t recognise the butterfly but the butterfly will always be able to see and be with the caterpillar friends. That is what I told her heaven was.

"We want the garden to be a place where children can explore their different worries and to bring nature to them.”

The garden in Carrigaline Community Park is being made a reality through volunteers. The O’Connor family will always need new people to come on board in what will be a work in progress.

We are looking for businesses and the public to get involved. We are looking for benches and sculptures. Or if somebody wanted to do a section of the bedding we would love it. We will be continuously adding to the garden.

"We also hope to fund gardeners at the weekend to help and advise families on what to plant in their gardens. We hope the rewilding idea will catch.”

Irene wants the gardens to be colourful, uplifting and inspiring to all members of society.

“We also want to lift the taboo of speaking about a child’s death and to create a place where their friends and family can remember them in a positive light. My daughter was very kind.

"I know that the Heart Angel charity will continue to inspire young people across Ireland to carry on her kindness and keep her spirit alive.”

• For more information about the Heart Angel charity and to donate visit www.theheartangel.ie

• If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.