Buffalo taken from Toon's Bridge farm in West Cork

The owners of a dairy in Macroom made an urgent appeal on social media after their herd of buffalo was removed in the early hours of the morning - and returned this afternoon, but not to the farm, to their owners' home, where there are no facilities to milk them.
Gardaí at Macroom said they had received no report in relation to the animals and are understood to be treating this incident as a civil dispute.
Posting on their social media, Jenny Rose and Toby Simmonds, owners of Toon's Bridge Dairy, say they were shocked by the removal of their 40 buffalo from a farm they rent in Kilbrittain.
According to the owner, their young milker arrived at the field early this morning to find their yard full of men who wouldn't let him in and were loading the animals onto trucks and trailers.
They appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
In an Instagram story, Toon's Bridge Dairy say have put out an urgent appeal for a mobile milker as the buffalo need to be milked soon or they "will be in pain and get ill".