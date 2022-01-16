Buffalo taken from Toon's Bridge farm in West Cork

Toon's Bridge Dairy say they were shocked by the removal of 40 animals from a farm they rent in Kilbritain
Buffalo taken from Toon's Bridge farm in West Cork

Gardaí at Macroom said they had received no report in relation to the animals and are understood to be treating this incident as a civil dispute. Picture: Catherine Ketch/file photo

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 13:52
Greg Murphy

The owners of a dairy in Macroom made an urgent appeal on social media after their herd of buffalo was removed in the early hours of the morning - and returned this afternoon, but not to the farm, to their owners' home, where there are no facilities to milk them.

Gardaí at Macroom said they had received no report in relation to the animals and are understood to be treating this incident as a civil dispute.

Posting on their social media, Jenny Rose and Toby Simmonds, owners of Toon's Bridge Dairy, say they were shocked by the removal of their 40 buffalo from a farm they rent in Kilbrittain.

According to the owner, their young milker arrived at the field early this morning to find their yard full of men who wouldn't let him in and were loading the animals onto trucks and trailers.

They appealed for anyone with information to come forward. 

In an Instagram story, Toon's Bridge Dairy say have put out an urgent appeal for a mobile milker as the buffalo need to be milked soon or they "will be in pain and get ill".

More in this section

UPDATE: Bernard Szilasi has been found safe and wel UPDATE: Bernard Szilasi has been found safe and wel
'I think men are finally getting it’: Cork vigils see huge turnout to remember Ashling Murphy 'I think men are finally getting it’: Cork vigils see huge turnout to remember Ashling Murphy
Man's body recovered at Cliffs of Moher after week-long search Man's body recovered at Cliffs of Moher after week-long search
<p>17-year-old Adrian Joyce is missing from his home in Castletroy, Co Limerick since Friday, January 14. Picture: Garda Info</p>

UPDATE: Adrian Joyce has been found safe and well

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices