Mary Crilly: ‘I do have hope. I think that men are finally getting it’

Mary Crilly, the director of the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork says she does feel hope that things are changing during a speech made at a vigil for Ashling Murphy in the city.

Ms Crilly, who's been working at the centre for more than 40 years, says 20 years ago when Rachel Kiely lost her life in Ballincollig there was "huge sadness, but there wasn't a gathering" like there was today for the murdered school teacher.

"I think men are finally getting it. I think they're finally getting that when they're walking behind a woman and they're doing no harm, they don't really get that the woman doesn't know that you're not the guy that will hurt them," she said.

"This is about getting the conversation going and getting men to think differently and do things differently.

"I think that's what they want because they want their sisters. their daughters, their mothers, their grandmothers to go out or stay in or do whatever they do, and feel safe."

Ms Crilly was speaking at a stand up gathering on Cork's St Patrick's Street after an earlier vigil walk was held at the Atlantic Pond at the marina.

Members of the public, young and old gathered in their hundreds near Páirc Uí Chaoimh to pay their respects to the 23-year-old teacher.

"I saw this morning and Pairc Ui Chaoimh the whole sadness and the grief of thousands of people, and I really feel hope" she added.

"I could say after 40 years I've seen violence against women and violence against men, but mainly women day after day.

"I could say I despair, sometimes I do, but the majority of times working in Cork, the people who hate injustice, oh by God I feel so much hope and inspiration and a privilege to be here with you."

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing to hunt for Ashling's killer and have said the investigation has made “significant progress” amid reports detectives had identified a person of interest.