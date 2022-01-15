Watch: Hundreds gather at Cork vigil for Ashling Murphy

Hundreds of people turned out this morning to mourn murdered teacher Ashling Murphy at Cork's Atlantic Pond.

Supporters gathered from as early as 9am for a vigil walk along Cork's marina.

A moment of silence was held near Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ashling who was killed while out for a run in Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier in the week.

All the generations were at Cork vigil for Ashling this morning, mood reflective of what we saw across the country last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/OpsqGSwLEO — Tom Fitzpatrick (@Tom1Fitzpatrick) January 15, 2022

In Dublin, a vigil was held this morning at 8am on Clontarf Promenade in North Dublin.

Around 30 people, mostly women, attended and lit candles in her memory by the sea. A minutes silence was marked during a short ceremony.

Labour TD for the area Aodhán O Riordan spoke briefly, saying violence against women is a men's problem and he was glad to see men in attendance.