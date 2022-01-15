Watch: Hundreds gather at Cork vigil for Ashling Murphy

People in their droves gathered at Cork’s Atlantic Pond this morning to join a memorial walk in remembrance of the late Ashling Murphy.

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 11:30
Ellen O'Regan

Hundreds of people turned out this morning to mourn murdered teacher Ashling Murphy at Cork's Atlantic Pond. 

Supporters gathered from as early as 9am for a vigil walk along Cork's marina.

A moment of silence was held near Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ashling who was killed while out for a run in Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier in the week.

In Dublin, a vigil was held this morning at 8am on Clontarf Promenade in North Dublin.

Around 30 people, mostly women, attended and lit candles in her memory by the sea. A minutes silence was marked during a short ceremony.

Labour TD for the area Aodhán O Riordan spoke briefly, saying violence against women is a men's problem and he was glad to see men in attendance.

