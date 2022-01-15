Council running out of time to launch free public wifi projects

Cork County Council has a big task on its hands to complete a number of free public wifi projects in the region before the end of August, or it will lose funding for them.

In 2019, the local authority secured four 'vouchers' under the WiFi4EU scheme.

Each of these vouchers supports public wifi investment up to a maximum of €15,000.

There is also an additional commitment from the Government to match the EU funding.

That means the combined grant associated with the WiFi4EU scheme is €120,000 for the Cork region.

Under the WiFi4EU initiative, the European Commission promotes free wifi connectivity for citizens and visitors in public spaces such as parks, squares, public buildings, libraries, health centres, and museums across Europe through the installation of state-of-the-art wifi equipment.

Louis Duffy, head of the council's environment directorate, which is responsible for the project, said the local authority is “presently scoping a project” to ensure full utilisation of the available funding.

“To date, associated surveys have been undertaken in Bantry, Cobh, Midleton, Mitchelstown, Fermoy, Camden-Fort Meagher in Crosshaven, Charleville, and Bandon to assess opportunities at these locations for deployment of wifi access points.

"Additional survey requirements will be determined on an ongoing basis. It is a condition for the drawdown of funding by Cork County Council that all infrastructure is operational, and other rules of the initiative are fully observed by August,” Mr Duffy said.

He made his comments after Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea sought an update on the proposed rollout of the WiFi4EU initiative around Co Cork.

Mr O'Shea welcomed Mr Duffy's comments, although adding he is “conscious the timeframe is running out”.

He was told by council chief executive Tim Lucey the EU had originally decided on a shorter deadline for the completion of such projects, but had chosen to extend it until August because construction had been held up by Covid-19 restrictions in a number of member countries.

Mr Lucey maintained that they hope to be in a position to have the rollouts completed by the new deadline.

Mr O'Shea said he hoped the rollout would be even swifter, pointing out that tourists in particular would benefit from the free wifi and ideally it should be up and running in late spring or at worst, early summer.

Mr Lucey said that he would ensure councillors are provided with regular updates on the projects through their municipal district councils.