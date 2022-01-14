Residents confront GAA with Páirc Uí Chaoimh parking problems

The GAA has been asked again to tackle widespread transport, traffic, and parking problems linked to its operation of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork.

It follows dozens of examples of widespread indiscriminate and, in some places, dangerous parking during the most recent big game where footpaths were blocked, bus stops were obstructed, bus movements were disrupted, and green areas were damaged.

Parking was also allowed on some parts of the stadium campus in contravention of planning conditions.

The Ballintemple Area Residents Association (Bara), which is tracking the traffic management issues linked to the stadium’s operation, has compiled another detailed dossier to highlight the raft of issues, which it has now sent to Cork GAA for a response.

We would appreciate it if you would provide proposals on how the issues/risks identified below will be rectified for the enjoyment and safety of match goers, local residents, marina park users, and car users,” Bara said.

“We are happy to engage further with you to ensure an appropriate traffic management plan is in place for future events.”

The residents, who have been tracking the issues for some months, examined the issues again before, during, and after last Sunday’s Munster club hurling final between Kilmallock of Limerick and Ballygunner of Waterford.

They took dozens of photographs of cars parked on double-yellow lines, on grass verges, and on areas of the stadium campus where parking is not permitted under planning conditions attached to the 2013 grant of planning for the stadium revamp.

They have photographic evidence of about 70 to 80 cars parked illegally in one area, which they said created a danger for local residents.

They said there was a limited number of stewards in place on the roads, with just one or two noted outside the stadium, and up to four at some nearby housing estates.

This does not seem to be adequate for a match of a few thousand people where everyone — even one team — drove by car,” they said.

They said the Live at the Marquee parking site was just half-full at 4pm, with hundreds of free parking spaces available, 30 minutes after throw-in.

They added that not enough signage was in place, especially for fans travelling by car from Waterford or Limerick, as to where the marquee parking site is located.

They also said GAA communication via its social media channels was contradictory, in that it indicated that a garda cordon would be in place on match day (there wasn’t) and that there would be no parking on-site (it was allowed in some areas).

The residents have also noticed on several occasions this month that the GAA’s car park, which runs around the stadium, is often closed while its 4G pitch is being leased out to commercial customers.

“To demonstrate some commitment to responsible asset management to the local residents and to the council, could PUiC please introduce some basic protocol for 4G pitch rental and inform users not to park illegally; open the private car park and instruct your commercial users to park there,” they said.

The Irish Examiner has contacted the GAA for comment.