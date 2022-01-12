A man in his 20s has died following a fatal collision in Co Clare

The R352 road between Bodyke and Ennis is currently closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene
A search was carried out at the scene amid concerns that there may have been a passenger in one of the cars involved.

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 12:47
Pat Flynn

One person has died and another injured in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this morning.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 5.45am on the main R352 Ennis to Scarrif Road between Tulla and Feakle.

It’s understood that one car travelling east from the Ennis direction lost control on a bend in the townland of Ballinahinch and collided with an oncoming car.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station responded to the scene.

On arrival, they found that the driver and sole occupant of one car, a man in his 20s, had been fatally injured. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured and taken by to hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was also travelling alone and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The victim’s body was removed from the scene by hearse at around 9.10am and transported under Garda escort to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place later.

The R352 road between Bodyke and Ennis is currently closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. The road is not expected to reopen until late afternoon.

A search was carried out at the scene amid concerns that there may have been a passenger in one of the cars involved.

Once Gardaí received information that there could be a person missing the area, officers and fire crews from Scarriff station promptly commenced a search of the roadside and local lands.

Fire crews initially began to search roadside ditches and nearby lands using handheld thermal imaging cameras.

Gardaí also sought assistance from Clare Civil Defence who dispatched a drone team to the area. A Civil Defence team also launched a drone and conducted a search of a wide area around the scene.

The search has now been completed and according to gardaí there is nothing to report.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

