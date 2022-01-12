West Cork shop offers 'plastic glass' credit note to bypass alcohol price hike

A West Cork supermarket owner has come up with a way of shifting plastic glasses - by giving a free credit note to the value of a case of beer.

Sam's Gala in Dunmanway in Co. Cork is offering customers 24 plastic glasses for €30 and in return, they will receive a credit note to the value of €47.34 which can be then redeemed according to strict terms and conditions which can be viewed in store.

In just two hours on Tuesday night, the shop's social media post was seen by 168,000 people and store owner Colm O'Sullivan has received a massive reaction from people in the wake of the newly introduced minimum alcohol pricing which has sent beer and cider prices soaring.

Mr O'Sullivan insists the credit note is not illegal, as it can be used to buy other items, including a hoover or a mop.

"I've already been called a hero, asked to run for election and likened to my Irish hero of all time, Michael Collins, and it's only been two hours since the offer was posted," said Colm last night.

"I haven't sold one single slab of beer all week since the minimum alcohol pricing came into effect and in two hours, I have sold nine slabs and even a mop," he laughed.

"I suppose it's one way to get rid of all these post-Christmas plastic glasses we have in stock.

"Ahead of the New Year, I sat down and studied the legislation and did the maths. And did the maths again because I couldn't believe the astronomical change in the price of a crate of beer from €26 to €47," said Colm O'Sullivan

"In the last few months, people were told the price of whiskey and other spirits would increase a lot and you wouldn't be able to buy a bottle of wine for less than €7 but the huge hike to cans of beer wasn't really mooted, in my mind.

"As far as I'm concerned, I reread the legislation and I am not breaking any law in offering a credit note with every sale of 24 plastic glasses. I have strict and lengthy terms and conditions in store which have to be adhered to when redeeming the offer.

"The law states that vouchers can't be used to buy alcohol but there is no mention of credit notes and I'm not in any way associating this promotion with alcohol solely as other products are on offer too.

"This increase in prices in alcohol goes directly to the retailer and I'm not proud of that, so I see this as my way of giving it back by offering value in a range of products.

"We're not sucking it up, the hoover does that and we always try to mop up prices here as much as we can," he laughed.

"It's all a bit of craic and that makes the day enjoyable. It's also keeping 31 staff in a job and I have to say, being likened to my absolute Irish hero of all times, Michael Collins, did bring a tear to my eye."

Reaction on Facebook was huge last night with comments such as: 'I think I might return the plastic glasses right after I'm done too in case someone else needs them.

Another said, "brace yourselves, you're about to become the most famous shop in Ireland."

Others even commented on the great value of the mops for a bit of New Year spring cleaning.