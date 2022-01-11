'Neil Prendeville Show' criticised for segment on Traveller halting site 

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has partially upheld a complaint against RedFM’s Neil Prendeville Show for a segment it said could contribute to the stigmatisation of Travellers.

The broadcast that was the subject of the complaint was an interview by Neil Prendeville with Cork City councillor Ken O’Flynn in relation to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) report on the dire living conditions for children at Spring Lane halting site.

The complaint made by Cork Traveller Women’s Network, was partially upheld by the BAI, which found “the presenter had failed to sufficiently challenge the contributor’s views and the broadcast did not provide a wide variety of views on the subject”.

It was found the interview contained an inappropriate and unjustifiable representation of the residents of Spring Lane halting site and of Travellers generally and the content amounted to stigmatisation of Travellers.

The committee was also critical of the broadcaster’s response to the complaint “which demonstrated a lack of regard for its obligation to reflect the views of members of the Traveller community in Cork".

In response to the complaint, RedFM noted "there are clearly very different opinions on the factual content that the contributor made to the programme".

Brigid Carmody, project coordinator with Cork Traveller Women’s Network, said she hoped the BAI decision would promote fair, balanced and responsible journalism.

“The high levels of discrimination and racism faced by Travellers in Irish society are well documented. We understand that the media can shape the public's understanding of us, especially for many of the public who have had very little face-to-face contact with the Traveller community, or who can assume that we are all the same.

“Negative and biased media coverage has a huge effect on our community, it creates hurt and shame, and affects our self-esteem and mental health, especially for our young people," she said.