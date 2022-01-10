Health expert calls for national discussion on mandatory vaccination

Professor of Immunovirology at University College Cork (UCC), Prof Liam Fanning has called for a national discussion on mandatory vaccination for Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) says it will look at the measure after it receives details from the Department of Health on legal and ethical aspects of such a move, according to a report in the Irish Times.

Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, with almost four million people fully vaccinated and more than two million people have received a booster.

“The idea needs to be fleshed out. It is worth having the discussion,” Prof Fanning told Newstalk Breakfast.

Here said that there was already mandatory vaccination (for other diseases) “in some form” in healthcare settings, so it was “not correct” to say that it was not already in place.

“Some professions have to have the Hepatitis vaccine,” he said, while visitors to certain countries also needed vaccines against tropical diseases which indicated that mandatory vaccination was acceptable in certain circumstances.

Prof Fanning said he could see mandatory vaccination being put in place for patient-facing or public-engagement professions.

The Taoiseach has said in the past that he did not want to see mandatory vaccination for Covid-19, which Prof Fanning said indicated that there did not appear to be “an appetite” for such a measure.

He also called for booster certs to be required for social activity and hospitality as this would protect staff and customers as the booster shortened the window during which they were likely to be infectious.

Meanwhile, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is expressing concern at the pressure Omicron's putting on the health service.

On Sunday, a further 21,384 new cases of the disease were confirmed in Ireland, with 984 patients in hospital including 83 in ICU.

Chair of the IMO's public health committee, Anne Dee, says the number of people off sick is "putting huge pressure" on health workers.

"There are very large numbers of people in hospital, well over 900 people in hospital with Covid currently, so yeah, I mean there is massive pressure on" Ms Dee said.

"Thankfully, at the moment the numbers in ICU are holding steady."