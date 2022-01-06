Remains of Tipperary man given posthumous pardon still missing after five-year search

It is believed Harry Gleeson's remains are in the grounds at Mountjoy Prison where executed prisoners would have been buried
Remains of Tipperary man given posthumous pardon still missing after five-year search

The popular hurler and fiddle player, from Holycross, Co. Tipperary, was executed in Mountjoy in April 1941, for the murder of mother of seven, Mary McCarthy, who was also from the county.

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 16:49
Sarah Slater

Almost seven years have elapsed since the Department of Justice sanctioned a search for the remains of the country’s only person to be given a posthumous pardon for a murder he did not carry out.

However, to date there is no sign of Harry Gleeson (38). The popular hurler and fiddle player, from Holycross, Co. Tipperary, was executed in Mountjoy in April 1941, for the murder of mother of seven, Mary McCarthy, who was also from the county.

Ms McCarthy’s murder was perpetrated by local gunmen who made sure no one stood up to defend Mr Gleeson. Mr Gleeson’s wrongful conviction and the death of Ms McCarthy became the subject of several books and a documentary by the late Cathal O’Shannon.

In 2015, 74 years after his hanging, then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald along with President Michael D Higgins issued the State’s first posthumous pardon for Mr Gleeson, who had always protested his innocence.

In February last year, the Department of Justice admitted that it could not find his remains, following a five-year search of the grounds at Mountjoy Prison where executed prisoners would have been buried.

The recovery project had been halted for a time due to Covid-19 restrictions which came into place soon afterwards. A Department of Justice spokesperson said it is still “the Department’s objective to do what can be done to identify and return the remains of Harry Gleeson to his family.” 

Read More

Search for remains of man who was issued with Ireland’s first posthumous pardon halted

The spokesperson said the Department “continues to engage” with Mr Gleeson’s family “and with relevant authorities and specialists to advance this".

The spokesperson said the Department has spent “€26,300 from 2017-2019 and additional costs have been incurred at prison level in terms of equipment rental, services and ground works". 

Kevin Gleeson, a grand-nephew of Mr Gleeson said they remain anxious to discover and re-inter the remains in the family burial plot in the old graveyard in Holycross, especially since his closest living relatives are now elderly.

The case of Mr Gleeson’s wrongful execution had been taken up by the Irish Innocence Project, which investigates possible wrongful convictions of those who claim factual innocence, following requests from his nearest living relatives.

An American pathologist helped prove Mary McCarthy’s time of death coincided with a time that Gleeson had an alibi for. He was granted the pardon after the re-examination of a large amount of information relating to his case.

More in this section

Cork City Council to get extra staff to realise sustainable travel vision Cork City Council to get extra staff to realise sustainable travel vision
Lord Mayor of Cork hopes fully-electric €69k 'Knight Rider' will spark sustainability chats  Lord Mayor of Cork hopes fully-electric €69k 'Knight Rider' will spark sustainability chats 
Cork hospital urges non-urgent cases to avoid emergency department Cork hospital urges non-urgent cases to avoid emergency department
murderPlace: TipperaryPerson: Harry Gleeson
<p>To date, 362 wind turbines have been constructed in Kerry, the majority in the north of the county. Picture: Neil Michael </p>

'Monstrosities in low-lying areas': anger at wind farm go-ahead in Kerry

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices