'Monstrosities in low-lying areas': anger at wind farm go-ahead in Kerry

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd will have seven turbines with a ground height of 156.5m some 5km south of Listowel.
'Monstrosities in low-lying areas': anger at wind farm go-ahead in Kerry

To date, 362 wind turbines have been constructed in Kerry, the majority in the north of the county. Picture: Neil Michael 

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 17:30
Anne Lucey

A wind farm near Listowel, with turbines reaching over 156 metres, has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála despite strong opposition from local groups.

To date, 362 wind turbines have been constructed in Kerry, the majority in the north of the county. 

Kerry now generates 18% of the national wind output, from just 6.8% of the country's landmass. 

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd will have seven turbines with a ground height of 156.5m spanning bog, low-lying forest, and agricultural land in the Finuge, Ballyhorgan, Irramore area, some 5km south of Listowel.

The initial plans for 10 turbines were lodged in 2014 but Kerry County council had twice refused permission.

The latest application is in accordance with the current national wind energy development guidelines for local authorities, set in 2006, and national and European energy policy, the planning appeals board has now said.

Several groups and individuals who live in the area had raised concerns, including Dromclough National School, 1.7 km from the nearest turbine.

It is estimated that some 118 houses fall within 1.3km of the turbines.

Mitigation measures are attached to the grant of planning by An Bord Pleanála, including for the control of shadow flicker and noise and construction.

Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney said there is "great disappointment" in the area at the board’s decision.

Originally, turbines were much smaller and in upland areas away from villages and houses, he pointed out.

“The technology has changed so much since 2006 and the wind energy development guidelines are outdated. What we now have are monstrosities in low lying areas,” Cllr Moloney said.

Read More

Record 23,817 Covid cases reported as updated booster certs to be issued

More in this section

Cork City Council to get extra staff to realise sustainable travel vision Cork City Council to get extra staff to realise sustainable travel vision
Lord Mayor of Cork hopes fully-electric €69k 'Knight Rider' will spark sustainability chats  Lord Mayor of Cork hopes fully-electric €69k 'Knight Rider' will spark sustainability chats 
Cork hospital urges non-urgent cases to avoid emergency department Cork hospital urges non-urgent cases to avoid emergency department
Place: ListowelPlace: Co KerryPlace: Munster
<p>The popular hurler and fiddle player, from Holycross, Co. Tipperary, was executed in Mountjoy in April 1941, for the murder of mother of seven, Mary McCarthy, who was also from the county.</p>

Remains of Tipperary man given posthumous pardon still missing after five-year search

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices