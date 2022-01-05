Brave Limerick boy is working through bucket list before he loses his sight 

DJ O’Connor, 11, from Bruff, who suffers from a rare syndrome, has had tractor rides, met members of Limerick Fire Service, had a go in the front seat of an ambulance and trained with a professional boxer
Caroline O Connor with her son DJ, who suffers from Bardet-Biedl syndrome – a genetic condition he has had since birth that affects multiple body systems – including his eyes. Picture: Brian Arthur

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 20:33
Ryan O’Rourke

A brave young Limerick boy has put together a bucket list of things he wants to do before he loses his vision.

DJ O’Connor, 11, from Bruff, suffers from Bardet-Biedl syndrome – a genetic condition he has had since birth that affects multiple body systems – including his eyes.

After a recent appointment with a specialist, DJ and his mother, Caroline O’Connor, were told that unfortunately, he is in the process of losing his sight.

Despite DJ’s best efforts to put on a brave face, a mother always knows best, and Caroline sat for a heart to heart with her son.

“He had his little cry and told me he would be ok. I asked him, ‘is there anything you would like to do?’ and the idea of a bucket list came about, which he loved the sound of,” Caroline said.

She praised the young boy's bravery in the face of such a life-changing challenge.

“I always say to him, ‘not all superheroes wear capes, you are my superhero’. We say it to him all the time, and it’s true. He’s amazing,” Caroline added.

DJ’s initial bucket list included meeting former rugby star Donncha O'Callaghan, visiting a fire station and learning to play golf.

While struggling to get in contact with Donncha, a task that has now been organised, Caroline posted the idea of the list on Facebook.

DJ’s initial bucket list included meeting former rugby star, Donncha O'Callaghan, visiting a fire station and learning to play golf. Picture: Brian Arthur
It was her hope that people would be able to help DJ with his goals, as well as suggest new ones, with the 11-year-old “wanting to try everything". 

However, Caroline was not prepared for the amazing response, with thousands of people from across the country chipping in with ideas or offers of help.

Soon DJ’s bucket list was off to a flying start, and only a few days into the new year he has had tractor rides, met members of Limerick Fire Service, and had a go in the front seat of an ambulance.

According to Caroline, DJ’s favourite item ticked off the list so far is training with a professional boxer, Lee Reeves.

“He said Lee is very cool and let him win the rounds,” Caroline said. “He also gifted him some gloves and gave him a lot of confidence."

For young DJ, the newly found fame and attention has given him a spring in his step.

“He is interested in everything. I have been asking him, does he want to do this or that, and he said he won’t say no to anything," his mother said.

"He said to me ‘everyone wants to help, so I want to do it all'. His spirits are up, he’s getting involved and that's fantastic. He takes it all in his stride."

