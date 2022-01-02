Cork town's services risk being overwhelmed by rapid population growth

Cork County Council is seeking support from a number of government departments and State agencies to ensure adequate services are provided in a town where rapid population growth is putting 'unbelievable pressure' on the voluntary sector.

In 2002 the population of Carrigtwohill stood at just 1,411 but it is projected to rise to nearly 10,000 in 2028, by the end of the latest County Development Plan, and to around 12,000 in 2031.

Carrigtwohill was a largely agricultural, monocultural community, but today it has grown to become a multicultural community of 6,000 people in part of the Cork rail commuter belt. It already boasts more than 50 different nationalities amongst its residents.

“The population projections for 2031 may not be achieved, but anything close to this will put unbelievable pressure on the voluntary sector in the local community,” Carrigtwohill-based Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said.

The challenge to absorb this growth cannot be overstated and the quest to achieve environmental sustainability should not compromise community and societal sustainability.

Mr Barry told council colleagues and officials it's “completely ridiculous” the level of high-density development planned for Carrigtwohill as there is nothing else like it outside of metropolitan Dublin.

“Even in the midst of this housing crisis, one apartment block lay unfinished for 12 years and is only now being completed,” Mr Barry said.

"The demand and cost of deliverability of this type of development is definitely questionable in Carrigtwohill as Irish people have a serious issue with apartment living outside of the major cities."

Infrastructure 'under extreme pressure'

The councillor pointed out that the existing amenity infrastructure is pretty much the same as it was 20 years ago, and is now under extreme pressure to deliver an acceptable level of service for the ever-growing community.

“This level of rapid population growth will put enormous pressure on the community spirit which Carrigtwohill is famous for and resulted in Carrigtwohill winning the Pride of Place competition in 2017,” he said:



Community volunteers are the lifeblood of a community and Carrigtwohill is very fortunate in this regard. However, without serious support for these wonderful people, burnout will result.

“Without their support and involvement, community life would inevitably collapse.”

Mr Barry said the delivery of basic and critical community infrastructure in tandem with population growth is essential in ensuring Carrigtwohill's sustainability going forward.

“However, past experiences, particularly with the Department of Education does not instil confidence that this support will be forthcoming as Carrigtwohill is still waiting on the delivery of a school campus that was promised several years ago,” he said. "Health services will also be vitally important as even the simple process of accessing GP care for new residents is proving quite problematic."

'No plans' for basic services

Mr Barry pointed out that there are no definite plans for a library, arts centre, increased garda numbers and a youth cafe with full-time staff, which are just some of the most basic services that should be available in a town of its size.

“Add to this the fact that sporting organisations are at full capacity and will need extra playing space to cater for the increased numbers coming down the track in the immediate future,” Mr Barry said.

"Due credit to Cork County Council for their input of late, but more needs to be delivered from the other statutory State bodies if this social experiment is to be a success."

His council colleagues agreed that more needed to be done and are to contact government departments and State agencies as a result.