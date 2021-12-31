Planning lodged for €60m children's hospital at CUH 

A planning application has been lodged for a €60m ‘children's hospital’ at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

And it is understood that plans for a major expansion of the hospital’s intensive care unit facilities and of its theatre capacity are well advanced, with hopes that progress on those developments will be made over the coming months.

But confirmation that a planning application has been lodged for a new 82-bed children’s hospital on the CUH campus came almost a year since the Irish Examiner confirmed that funding had been approved for a cost-benefit analysis report into the construction phase of the project.

It is understood that pending planning approval, the project will proceed to construction quickly.

A spokesperson for the South/ South West Hospital Group said planning permission was submitted in recent days by the HSE Estates section for a new paediatric department in Cork:

Phase one of the new paediatric department in Cork has been delivered and commissioned providing dedicated paediatric outpatient accommodation, including dedicated paediatric cystic fibrosis outpatient accommodation in Cork University Hospital.

“The next phase of the project will focus on the delivery of in-patient accommodation as well as the provision of dedicated paediatric theatre accommodation.

“A total of 82 beds will be provided and will cater for both Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital paediatric departments.”

The CUH facility will include a three-storey overground, two-storey basement facility with single en-suite rooms, each with a sleeping area for parents, special disability rooms, high-dependency rooms, haematology and oncology rooms, as well as a mental health and a palliative care room.

It has been designed to include a six-bed paediatric assessment unit and an ambulatory, or outpatient care space, a school, a health and social care professional space, with a physio gym, and clinic space for occupational therapists and dieticians.

And crucially, the new unit will have four paediatric surgical theatres in its basement, each one with capacity for about 1,200 cases per year.

Once built, it is expected that paediatric services at the Mercy University Hospital will transfer to CUH.

CUH’s existing children’s unit was built in 1978. Its paediatric services decanted to another area of the hospital six years ago amid hopes that a new children’s unit was imminent but the services are all still being delivered in that temporary location.

The paediatric facilities are in need of significant expansion and modernisation and campaigning and fundraising for an extension and upgrades have been under way for several years.

Consultant paediatrician, Dr Dave Mullane, the clinical director for paediatrics at CUH, previously told the Irish Examiner that the pace of delivery of the project had been frustrating.

He said it is great to see a national paediatrics hospital being built in Dublin, but pointed out that 98% of the young patients seen at CUH get all of their treatment at the hospital.

“Just 2% require transfer to Dublin,” he said at the time.

“We need to ensure that the facilities here at CUH are of similar standard and to the best international standard.

“We need a similar standard of facilities for children of this region to ensure that their care can be delivered as close to home as possible.”

Just over 40,000 children were treated at CUH in 2020 — 15,000 through its emergency department, 15,000 attended out-patient clinics, and there were 6,100 admissions as in-patients and day cases.