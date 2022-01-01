Mammoth project to see 77,000 energy-efficient lightbulbs fitted over two years

It's a twist on an age-old question: how long does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Well, if the question is actually how long it takes to screw in 77,000 energy-efficient public lightbulbs, the answer is somewhere around the two-and-a-half-year mark.

Work on a €54m project to install more energy-efficient public lighting in a number of counties is to get under way shortly.

The mammoth project is being overseen by Cork County Council and will involve retrofitting more than 77,000 public lights in towns and villages and along a number of main roads which are governed by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).

Padraig Barrett, Cork County Council's director of roads and transportation, said the lights would be upgraded in Cork City and county, Waterford City and county, Limerick City and county as well as in Kerry and Clare.

Mr Barrett said the work, which will be carried out by contractors, Le Chéile Consortium, will be undertaken in 24 municipal districts and should be completed by June 2024, if there are no further Covid-19 restrictions imposed on the construction industry.

Cork City and county will see the highest number of LED (light-emitting diode) lights installed, with 38.55% of all the numbers to be retrofitted in the five counties. This will see 29,748 replaced across the county, with 1,926 alongside national primary and secondary roads controlled by TII.

The second highest upgrade will be in Limerick City and county, with 16,100 new street lights, of which 178 will be on main roads.

Waterford City and county is in third place, with a planned upgrade of 14,691 lights, with 477 on main roads.

Co Kerry will get 11.45% of the total regional upgrade package. There will be a total of 8,821 new lights installed there, 743 of which will be along national primary and secondary roads.

In Co Clare, there will be 7,802 LED replacements, with 270 alongside main routes.

It is estimated that many tens of millions of euro will be saved in the region by using the new energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Mr Barrett has previously estimated that €18m alone will be saved over the next 20 years in Cork City and county by using the new lights.

Local authority bosses say the old lights will be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly fashion.

LED bulbs are the most energy-efficient lighting technology available today.

On average, they use at least 75% less electricity and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.