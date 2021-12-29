Emergency services attend medical incident at Blarney Castle

A multi-agency medical response was underway at Blarney Castle where a person was injured this afternoon.

It's believed that a local woman suffered a bad fall on top of the castle at around 2pm.

Gardai, fire crews and the ambulance service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Cork City Fire Brigade said it was "a difficult and technical extraction" to safely remove the casualty from the scene.

Valentia Coast Guard were alerted to the incident before 2.30pm and despatched Rescue 115 to provide assistance to the injured person, though the casualty was transferred to hospital via ambulance.

It's believed that the individual has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2018, a US tourist was airlifted from the top of the popular Cork tourist attraction after collapsing from a cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, he survived and returned months later to finally kiss the Blarney Stone.