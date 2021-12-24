Christmas miracle: Child brought back to life by Cork fire services 

The five-year-old is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.
A five-year-old boy has been resuscitated in Cork this Christmas Eve

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 20:12
Neil Michael

A little boy was brought back to life this evening.

Both Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were called out to the job and arrived at the same time at around 7pm.

They were greeted by the sight of the boy’s mother running from the house near Beaumont, south city centre, carrying her boy in her arms.

The boy was placed in the back of the ambulance and Cork City Fire Brigade’s Kevin McMahon, who has been a firefighter since 2013, and a HSE paramedic began CPR on him.

They had to use the defibrillator twice and eventually managed to bring him back to life.

The boy, who is believed to be aged around 5, was then rushed to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Firefighter McMahon was part of a three-man crew that had attended the incident.

They included an officer, and new recruit Brian Blackwell.

Cork City Fire Brigade emergency response vehicles/fire engines at Anglesea Street, Cork.
Cork City Fire Brigade emergency response vehicles/fire engines at Anglesea Street, Cork.

They are part of Green Watch, whose shift started at 6pm this evening and they will be working until 9am tomorrow morning.

Cork City Fire Brigade Second Officer Victor Shine said: “I can confirm that a member of our crew was involved in helping save this little boy’s life.

“It was great for our crew to get to the emergency as quickly as they could.” Third Officer Gerry Myers told the Irish Examiner: “We got the cardiac call and sent our emergency first responders in one of our vehicles.

“They arrived at the same time as the ambulance.

“The mother came running out of the house with the little boy in her arms.

“I am so proud of what our lads did and especially Kevin.

“It’s also great to be able to have a good news story to talk about, especially with it being Christmas Eve.”

