Social media appeal for newly engaged couple in Cork

A request has gone out across social media to track down a couple who got engaged on the grounds of St Fin Barre's Cathedral early on Thursday morning.
Marian Ó Tuama is looking to track down the couple to give them a unique gift as she "accidentally" captured the moment on camera.
Posting on Facebook, Ms Ó Tuama said: "Most likely a massive longshot, but if anyone knows a couple who got engaged at the maze in St Finbarrs this morning, I happened to be up in Elizabeth Fort Taking a photo of St Finbarrs at the moment of the proposal, so I accidentally have a photo of it.
"Not going to post the photo to Facebook in order to protect their privacy, but if anyone knows them let me know and I'll send it on."
Do you know any couple who might be sporting an extra bit of bling this Christmas? If so, they might be the ones Ms Ó Tuama is looking for.