Social media appeal for newly engaged couple in Cork

Do you know any couple who might be sporting an extra bit of bling this Christmas?
Social media appeal for newly engaged couple in Cork

A request has gone out across social media to track down a couple who got engaged on the grounds of St Fin Barre's Cathedral early on Thursday morning. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 12:45

A request has gone out across social media to track down a couple who got engaged on the grounds of St Fin Barre's Cathedral early on Thursday morning.

Marian Ó Tuama is looking to track down the couple to give them a unique gift as she "accidentally" captured the moment on camera.

Posting on Facebook, Ms Ó Tuama said: "Most likely a massive longshot, but if anyone knows a couple who got engaged at the maze in St Finbarrs this morning, I happened to be up in Elizabeth Fort Taking a photo of St Finbarrs at the moment of the proposal, so I accidentally have a photo of it.

"Not going to post the photo to Facebook in order to protect their privacy, but if anyone knows them let me know and I'll send it on."

Do you know any couple who might be sporting an extra bit of bling this Christmas? If so, they might be the ones Ms Ó Tuama is looking for.

More in this section

Omicron variant a 'different threat' and case numbers will go up, says Taoiseach Omicron variant a 'different threat' and case numbers will go up, says Taoiseach
Cork swamped with shoppers bagging last-minute Christmas gifts Cork swamped with shoppers bagging last-minute Christmas gifts
Cork's Penny Dinners to feed 700 people on Christmas Day Cork's Penny Dinners to feed 700 people on Christmas Day
<p>A spectacular finale display of fireworks to mark the end of the Cobh People's Regatta as seen from Crosshaven Co. Cork.- Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger</p>

WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices