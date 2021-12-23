Omicron variant a 'different threat' and case numbers will go up, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is a "different threat" to what we've faced during the pandemic so far.

Speaking to the media on a visit to the SHARE fundraising crib in Cork City, Micheál Martin said the threat is the rate at which the virus spreads and the high number of cases that will emerge.

"Certainly, the case numbers are already raising," he said.

"I think positivity yesterday, was very high, over 20%.

"The chief medical officer and the public health authorities will be keeping an eye on this and we'll keep it under review."

The Taoiseach says he expects today's Covid-19 figures to be "very high in comparison to what we're used to".

On Wednesday, there was a further 6,307 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said.

Mr Martin said the idea of the boosters is to reduce the conversion of the high number of cases predicted into serious illness and hospitalisations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, pictured here with students Eva Brice, Ronan O’Keeffe and Una Brice who are completing their Christmas fast in support of Cork’s SHARE community. Picture: Darragh Kane

There are now 98 patients in ICUs across the country, dropping below 100 for the first time since November 12, while 390 people in hospitals with the virus — the lowest since October 10.

To date, more than 1.87m doses of the Covid-19 booster vaccinations have been administered with 300,000 of those having been issued in the last three days.

"About 49% of the adult population have had the booster now, and all of this is very, very important because it will give protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and intensive care units," he said.

"I want to thank the people for coming forward in such numbers and also the GPs, the pharmacies, and the vaccinators who've really been phenomenal in terms of their work over the last number of weeks."

On schools, Mr Martin said the objective of the Government is to have schools reopened in early January as planned.

"One of the key objectives of society is to give children the opportunity to develop and to be in a learning environment that's regulated, obviously, in the context of Covid," he said.

"Parents want that the children need that and want that also."

Cork’s SHARE community

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, pictured here with students Ronan O’Keeffe, Niall Collins, Eva Brice, Tom McCarthy Max Dillon, Una Brice and Jack O’Connor who are fundraising for Cork’s SHARE community. Picture: Darragh Kane

The Taoiseach was in Cork today to visit the SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) crib on St Patrick's Street, which is fundraising on the streets of the city in support of the elderly and vulnerable community.

Mr Martin said SHARE is one of the "great outstanding traditions" in Cork and it's a fantastic sight to see the young people of the city on the streets raising money for housing and supports for senior citizens.

"To see the students, out in all weather conditions, with many fasting, is very impressive, he said.

"As many of us look forward to celebrating Christmas with our families, these young people are shining a light on the needs of the elderly in our community where isolation and loneliness remains a hardship for many, particularly at this time of year.

"These students continue on a long tradition in Cork and through their effort represent the true spirit of Christmas and I applaud their great work.”