‘No strategy’ on Covid communications for migrants, Cork advocate warns

There is “no strategy” for communicating with migrant communities about the risks of Covid-19 and the vaccination programmes that are available, a leading Cork advocate for migrant rights has warned.

People born outside Ireland made up 45% of unvaccinated people admitted to intensive care with Covid between July and November, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed.

Migrants also make up 27% of unvaccinated people admitted to all sections of the hospital system with the virus.

However, there are just 645,500 migrants living here, making up 12.9% of the population, according to the CSO, meaning they account for a disproportionate number of severely ill people.

Graham Clifford, founder of Sanctuary Runner, a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting people in direct provision, said people who do not speak English well are not following social media updates or reading newspapers which is leading to information gaps.

“It boils down to there is no strategy, and nobody is in control. Nobody is in charge when it comes to messaging about migrants,” Mr Clifford added, saying vaccines are just one part of the problem.

“The pandemic is magnifying a lot of the gaps that existed in our systems, in terms of public health and messaging requirements.”

People are having discussions now that they never would have had before Covid.

Specifically, around Covid-19, he praised the HSE Social Inclusion unit, saying they have done more health messaging for migrants over the last 12 months than was ever done before.

However, he called for wider engagement from government bodies and other health services, saying there is little recognition of the challenges facing a non-English speaking patient.

“I think what is missing, what needed to be done a long time ago, is a government strategy that is multi-layered, and video messaging would be just one part of that,” Mr Clifford said.

“But much more needed to be done, there was no proactivity in that really.”

He also suggested a recruitment strategy placing migrant staff in state units to formulate this messaging.

Last year, Mr Clifford helped set up Translate Ireland, offering videos made by migrant healthcare workers in their native language with Covid-19 advice.

They now work with the HSE, most recently creating multi-lingual videos on vaccination in pregnancy.

I really believe that during a pandemic you have to be agile, you have to do things quickly, you have to do things that you probably wouldn’t do at other times.

“For example, all messaging on Covid-19 should be in English, Polish, and Lithuanian in my opinion because there are at least 30,000 Polish people in Ireland who do not speak English,” he said.

More than 122,000 Polish people live in Ireland, according to the Census, the largest migrant group here.

He was critical of the low level of engagement from Irish authorities with migrants across channels like embassies, specific support groups or even migrant members of the clergy.

“What’s interesting is if you can convince one person to get vaccinated, that one person is likely to convince a few others,” he said.

“But if there isn’t a dedicated strategy, you are not going to get those people.”