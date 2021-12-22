Omicron now present in 16 counties, including Tipperary, Limerick, and Waterford

The HSE remains “fearful” about the rapid spread of Covid-19 with more than one in five people tested returning positive results and officials warning it is still too early to say when cases might peak.

The GisAid variant tracker is now showing Omicron cases across 16 counties in Ireland, including Tipperary, Limerick, and Waterford.

HSE chief Paul Reid said healthcare workers are “anxious, apprehensive, and understandably fearful” of what may lie ahead.

“We have not seen growth rates yet to the extent we think that will come with Omicron, we expect the number of cases to rise,” said Mr Reid.

On Tuesday, 31,992 PCR tests were carried out, the busiest day in the pandemic to date, a press briefing heard. The positivity rate in community testing is now 21.2%, which Mr Reid said posed “a significant challenge”. He welcomed the public’s move to reduce contacts, even at a cost to themselves.

'Avail of booster'

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry urged all eligible people — the over-40s, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and vulnerable groups — to avail of a booster vaccine.

Booster dates for the under-40s will be published before the weekend, he said.

Data presented showed that, between November 14 and December 11, “unvaccinated cases were two times more likely to be hospitalised” and “fully vaccinated cases were four times less likely to be admitted to ICU”.

In terms of the booster vaccine rollout, 148,000 of the 165,000 over-80s have now had their third dose, 303,000 of the 337,000 over-70s have been boosted, 305,000 of the 391,000 people in their 60s have received a booster, and all those who are eligible in long-term care centres.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid. Picture: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Among those aged 50-59, to date 248,000 out of 435,000 people are boosted, and 131,000 of 507,000 people in their 40s have received a third dose.

There are 384,000 medically vulnerable people in the country, and of these 259,000 have been boosted.

The booster programme for healthcare workers is continuing, with 245,000 out of 330,000 people being done.

HSE lead for vaccination Damien McCallion said some mass centres are using the Moderna vaccine as a booster. This vaccine is offered only to over-30s which, he said, is possibly why some pregnant women reported being turned away this week.

All pregnant women are eligible for a Pfizer booster, and can also opt to receive it from a pharmacy or their GP, he said.

FFP2 masks

Following calls by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation to issue high-quality FFP2 masks to staff, Dr Henry said this is decided upon depending on risk. He said there is “leeway” for staff to take this option.

The World Health Organization today said FFP2 masks “should be worn” by health staff in settings where ventilation might be poor as well as on Covid wards.

It also advised the public to wear masks, even outdoors, if social distancing is not possible.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed 6,307 new cases, with 429 people in hospital including 100 in ICUs.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan thanked young people in particular for “their significant efforts.”

“It is really important that we all remember that there is no one person or group or thing to blame in the situation we find ourselves in, other than the Covid-19 virus,” he said.