Watch: Gardaí make arrest after flare lit while they disperse crowd throwing bottles in Cork city

A youth has been arrested in Cork city after a flare was lit in a crowded area of Cork city centre last night.

Bottles and beer cans were also thrown at gardaí during the incident on Washington Street.

Sources said that gardaí responding to the incident had to call in back-up from across the city for crowd control duties because of the size of the group which gathered at the Washington Street/Crosse Street junction area.

A garda spokesman said the crowd began to gather after 8pm last night and was comprised “mostly of youths and juvenile teenagers”.

He continued: “Gardaí conducted patrols of this area and engaged with crowd in an effort to clear the street. During the course of the evening a male was arrested after lighting a pyrotechnic in the crowd. He was conveyed to a Cork city Garda Station and has since been released without charge. A criminal investigation is ongoing.”

According to sources, a number of gardaí were hit by bottles and beer cans but nobody was injured.

The garda spokesman said: “Gardaí continued to engage with the crowd present and all persons were subsequently dispersed from the area.” It comes just days after three gardaí were injured when responding to an incident in Carrigaline on Saturday night.

Three gardaí are currently on sick leave after the incident in Carrigaline which occurred when they responded to a public order incident in the Owenabue car park at 10.30pm on Saturday night. One of the officers was knocked to the ground.

Up to 30 youths were in the area at the time.

The three gardaí were on their own when responding to the incident and had to call for back-up. However, back-up had to come from Anglesea Street and Togher stations, at least 14 kms away.