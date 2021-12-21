Three female gardaí suffer injuries in attack by youths in Carrigaline 

Three gardaí suffered injuries when they were assaulted while responding to a public order incident in Carrigaline, Cork.

Videos of the attack have been circulated online and gardaí are now appealing to people with any other footage of the incident, at 10.30pm on Saturday night, to come forward.

The assaults occurred when gardaí were responding to one of a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Carrigaline on Saturday night.

The three female officers suffered sprains, stiffness and soreness in the attack. They called for backup but the incident was over by the time it arrived.

Between 20 and 30 young people were in the area when the attacks happened, but not all were involved, according to Superintendent John Deasy.

He said two juveniles were arrested for public order offences and have been questioned about the assault on the three officers.

Further arrests are expected.

The two who have been questioned have been released without charge into the care of their parents and will be processed through the juvenile liaison system.

“The members who were trying to effect an arrest came under pressure and some of the people on the periphery got involved and, as a consequence, they got assaulted," he said.

"A disorderly crowd got involved in something they should not have gotten involved in.”

The injured gardaí did not require hospital treatment but all three are now out of work.

Supt Deasy said it was an incident that should not have happened, adding: “We are concerned about the members and their safety and wellbeing and they are all being looked after in relation to that.”

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of videos circulating on social media. It should be noted that these videos clearly show that the persons gardaí were dealing with on the night were teenagers, the vast majority being juveniles, some quite young juveniles.

"An Garda Síochána is a community-based unarmed police service and works closely with communities to foster positive relationships.

"As a community-based police service, An Garda Síochána needs the support of the Community, their representatives, and the parents of juveniles to ensure that the youngest in our community are not just aware of but also practice their social responsibility and do not end up unintentionally being involved in criminality and referred to the Statutory Juvenile Diversion Programme or before the Criminal Courts.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is asked to contact Carrigaline gardaí on (021) 4919370 or Togher gardaí on (021) 4947120.