500% rise in reports of online fraud in Tipperary

Chief Superintendent Smart said that if anyone has any suspicions, hang up and call your own bank directly – never use the phone number the caller has contacted you from
500% rise in reports of online fraud in Tipperary

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that the amount of money being lost by consumers in Ireland through fraud is in the millions each year.

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 01:48
Ann Murphy

The level of online fraud reported to gardaí in Tipperary has risen by 500% in the past year.

Gardaí revealed at today’s meeting of the Tipperary joint policing committee that fraud has soared in 2021, particularly in relation to online frauds including phishing, smishing, account takeover and shopping.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said: “There were 370 (fraud) crimes reported in Tipperary this year. This is the picture right across the whole country.” They included deception, as well as online fraud which has increased by 502%.

He said efforts to educate people about the dangers of responding to unsolicited emails have not prevented such frauds. And he said the actual number of people being caught in frauds may not be known because people can be embarrassed to say they were duped.

He continued: “People are clicking in and giving their private details and unfortunately there are bank accounts becoming compromised. It is a very lucrative trade.” 

Michelle Aylward of County Tipperary Chamber said that education about fraud is needed because simple mistakes can lead to huge amounts of money being lost. Chief Superintendent Smart said people need to realise fraudsters are highly skilled.

He continued: “They are trained to do it. This is their job – to ring you to try and get your bank details, to try and con you out of them as best they can. They are extremely believable.” 

Read More

Department of Housing to send fake phishing emails to staff to see if they fall for scams

He said that if anyone has any suspicions, hang up and call your own bank directly – never use the phone number the caller has contacted you from. He said that the amount of money being lost by consumers in Ireland through fraud is in the millions each year.

Other figures provided at the meeting showed that domestic violence reports rose by 10% in the past year.

Chief Superintendent Smart said that each garda responding to incidents of domestic violence in the Tipperary division will now conduct risk assessments when responding to incidents to establish “the threat level that is posed to the person reporting the incident and that will be reviewed the following morning”.

He said the aim is to ensure that all the correct services and advice is given to victims.

He added: “My advice to anyone would be if you are concerned about anyone in the community, let us know. Let us figure out a way of reaching out to these people and get them the support and help that they need.” 

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Smart said that eight probationer gardaí will be assigned to Tipperary division in the new year – although three current gardaí in the division are being transferred to Cork. He said the new members will be assigned across the Tipperary division.

In recent days, the Garda Representative Association’s treasurer, Garda Tom Finnan, highlighted concerns in the Irish Examiner about resources in the Tipperary division.

Read More

Specialist roles for Tipperary gardaí leaving frontline short

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jan 29, 2021 Give boosters to young people who got Janssen, say Cork pharmacists
venison Food Safety Authority issues full recall of meat products from Cork company
CC CONVENTION CENTRE Limerick 'drugs supermarket' back in action half an hour after Garda raids, TD claims
FraudSmishingphishingScamPlace: Tipperary
<p>Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.</p>

Investigation after car collides with stationary cyclist in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices