Council acquires two derelict properties in Cork city

Cork City Council says it intends to move quickly to secure the redevelopment of two derelict properties after its application for compulsory acquisition of the buildings was approved.

Work is now underway to vest the titles of 118 and 119 Barrack St with the local authority following An Bórd Pleanála’s decision to approve the council’s derelict site acquisition order.

It was not clear last night what route the council will take - whether it will seek to redevelop the sites itself or place them on the open market.

But a spokesman said pending a possible appeal of the Bórd’s decision, it is the council’s intention to redevelop the sites as quickly as possible.

He also insisted that when the time comes to pay the owner the compensation due for the site value of the properties, the value of the derelict sites levied on the properties since they were placed on the derelict sites register will be deducted from the amount to be paid.

Ownership

The buildings, owned by Dave O’Connor, have been on the derelict sites register since 2015.

Mr O’Connor is also listed as the owner, alongside his brothers, Brian and Pádraig, of numbers 62 to 65 North Main St, which were placed on the derelict sites register around the same time.

One of the properties suffered a partial collapse in 2019 prompting a partial street closure which in turn led to the council erecting external steel supports to prop the facade up.

All six buildings had become symbols of the blight of dereliction and focused a spotlight on the difficulties faced by local authorities when it comes to addressing the problem.

The council then moved last June to formally trigger the legal process to acquire numbers 62 to 65 North Main St, and 118 and 119 Barrack St, under Section 14 of the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

The simultaneous move against all six properties was challenged.

Objection

There was an objection from one party in relation to the North Main St properties and there was a separate objection from another party in relation to the move against all six properties.

But in her ruling on the Barrack St properties, a Bórd Pleanála inspector said having regard to the “neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition” of the site, it is considered that the site detracts to a “material degree from the amenity, character and appearance of land in the neighbourhood”.

She said as a result, they come within the definition of a derelict site as defined in section 3 of the Derelict Sites Act 1900, as amended.

She said the acquisition of the site by the local authority is necessary in order to render the site non-derelict and to prevent it continuing to be a derelict site.

“It is also considered that the objection made cannot be sustained, having regard to that said necessity,” she added.

The Barrack St properties are among nine which have been subject to derelict site acquisition orders so far this year.

Even though the council moved on the North Main St properties at the same time, a decision from An Bórd Pleanála on that application is awaited. It is understood that the issues involved in these cases are more complex.