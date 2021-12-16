UL expansion plan 'removes university from life of the city'

The University of Limerick (UL) will look to secure Strategic Development Zone status for lands near its campus as it seeks to expand its footprint.

The move requires the Government to designate the lands as being of strategic national, economic and social importance. An SDZ status enables the fast-track delivery of new residential and non-residential development.

A spokesperson for UL confirmed the SDZ proposal after plans for the development of a new town near the campus were labelled “an issue of concern” at a Limerick City and County Council strategic policy committee this week. The proposed SDZ is understood by council officials to be a 200-acre plot at the Clare side of the campus.

What the SDZ will consist of is currently unclear with the university stating they will brief the members of Limerick City and County Council “in due course.”

The council meeting heard concerns this development would create a divide between the university and the city centre, and would hinder the development of UL’s separate city-centre campus proposal.

UL’s main campus is located in Castletroy, roughly 7km from the city centre, with parts of the campus crossing the border into Clare. The proposed city-centre campus will be located at the old Dunnes Stores site which was purchased for €8m in 2019.

Read More €1.7m funding withheld from University of Limerick over governance concerns

Brian Thompson, speaking on behalf of the Limerick Public Participation Network (PPN), asked what impact the SDZ proposal would have on the “ongoing welfare of Limerick city centre.”

“We believe that the development further removes the university from the life of the city, rather than moving the two together. It will inhibit and delay the welcome development of the city centre component of the university's development,” Mr Thompson said.

The Director of Economic Development, Vincent Murray, thanked the PPN for raising the issue, adding that it is an issue of concern for Limerick City and County Council, as well as city centre traders. A spokesperson for the University said UL remains committed to the city centre campus despite the SDZ proposal.

“Initial works to prepare the building for use in the short term are currently taking place.

"UL is working with Limerick City and County Council to maximise the site’s potential in the longer term to develop a world-class facility in the city centre,” the spokesperson said.

The UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey, emphasised the “great ambition” that the university has for the city centre site.

“The university is deeply committed to Limerick and the city centre campus will reflect both the academic excellence we are known for as well as being a vital extension of our beautiful campus in the heart of the city. The site is large, but our ambition for it is even greater,” she added.