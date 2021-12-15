'I’m very happy': frontline worker Nadim granted permission to remain in Ireland

A hospital security guard in Cork who went on hunger strike in a bid to stay in Ireland has been granted permission to remain.

Nadim Hussain, 34, who is originally from India and had been denied refugee status here, began a hunger strike on October 13 in an attempt to be granted permission to stay in the place he now calls home.

Mr Hussain, who currently lives in Direct Provision, has been living in Cork for three years.

He eventually ended his nine-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported.

However, on Wednesday evening, Mr Hussain received the news that he had been granted permission to remain in Ireland.

Speaking on the decision, Mr Hussain said he was "very happy".

“I’m very happy. Cork is my family and I’m very thankful," he said.

He extended a thank you to the TDs who have assisted him along the way and wished them a Happy Christmas.

Mr Hussain worked as a hospital security guard in Cork during the pandemic and in September had received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPat) which affirmed a recommendation that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee and subsidiary protection status.

Mr Hussain had said that he fears he would be killed if he was to be deported to India as both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim riots in West Bengal in 2018.

When he embarked on his hunger strike on October 13 he told the Irish Examiner that he felt he had no other option.

Anti-deportation rallies had been set up in both Cork and Dublin in order to highlight his case.