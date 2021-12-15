'I’m very happy': frontline worker Nadim granted permission to remain in Ireland

'I’m very happy. Cork is my family and I’m very thankful.'
'I’m very happy': frontline worker Nadim granted permission to remain in Ireland

Nadim Hussain, an Indian asylum seeker, currently lives in Direct Provision in Cork.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 21:28
Maeve Lee

A hospital security guard in Cork who went on hunger strike in a bid to stay in Ireland has been granted permission to remain.

Nadim Hussain, 34, who is originally from India and had been denied refugee status here, began a hunger strike on October 13 in an attempt to be granted permission to stay in the place he now calls home.

Mr Hussain, who currently lives in Direct Provision, has been living in Cork for three years.

He eventually ended his nine-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported.

However, on Wednesday evening, Mr Hussain received the news that he had been granted permission to remain in Ireland.

Speaking on the decision, Mr Hussain said he was "very happy".

“I’m very happy. Cork is my family and I’m very thankful," he said.

He extended a thank you to the TDs who have assisted him along the way and wished them a Happy Christmas. 

Mr Hussain worked as a hospital security guard in Cork during the pandemic and in September had received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPat) which affirmed a recommendation that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee and subsidiary protection status.

Mr Hussain had said that he fears he would be killed if he was to be deported to India as both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim riots in West Bengal in 2018.

When he embarked on his hunger strike on October 13 he told the Irish Examiner that he felt he had no other option.

Anti-deportation rallies had been set up in both Cork and Dublin in order to highlight his case.

Read More

Cork asylum seeker discharged from hospital following nine-day hunger strike

More in this section

Major development on site of derelict Blarney Park Hotel gets go-ahead Major development on site of derelict Blarney Park Hotel gets go-ahead
'They saved my life' – Cork fisherman and crewmate rescue man from burning yacht 'They saved my life' – Cork fisherman and crewmate rescue man from burning yacht
New funding to cut journey times on Cork to Dublin rail line by 8 to 10 minutes New funding to cut journey times on Cork to Dublin rail line by 8 to 10 minutes
Person: Nadim HussainPerson: asylum seeker
'I’m very happy': frontline worker Nadim granted permission to remain in Ireland

Watch: Clare schoolboy inspires with a message of hope for Christmas

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices