'She didn't die for nothing' - Cork widower campaigns for enhanced cancer screening

A Cork dad has started a campaign for earlier screening for bowel cancer in both Australia and Ireland after the death of his wife four weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

35-year-old Susan Ricken from Farranree died on November 19 in hospital in Perth, a month after being admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent surgery, and was due to undergo a round of chemotherapy. However, the cancer had spread to other parts of her body and the treatment could not go ahead.

She had been living in Australia for the past decade with her husband John Paul and she gave birth to their second child, Lucy, in March. The couple’s oldest child, Leo, is just two-and-a-half years old.

Devastated John Paul is now channeling his grief into raising awareness of bowel cancer and seeking earlier screening for the disease. He has just launched the Susan Ricken Foundation in Australia to spearhead his campaign and will extend it to Ireland in the coming weeks.

John Paul and Susan Ricken with their children Leo and Lucy.

In Ireland, bowel cancer screening is available to all people aged 60 to 69-years-old, according to the Health Service Executive. The screening is to be rolled out on a phased basis to people between 55 and 74 years old. 2,800 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer here each year.

There is a better chance of recovery from the disease if it is detected early and screening is carried out every two years. In Australia, screening is currently carried out in the 50 to 74-year-old population.

Mr Ricken said: “I am looking for screening for people over 30 years of age.”

He pointed out that Susan was just 35-years-old, and he said he has been contacted by families in Ireland and Australia whose loved ones were diagnosed with bowel cancer in their 30s.

In February, he plans to lobby the Australian parliament and the House of Representatives to expand the screening criteria, and wishes to have women included in screening both during and after pregnancy. Susan’s diagnosis came just seven months after the birth of Lucy.

Mr Ricken’s campaign is already underway in Australia and he is preparing to return home to Cork with Leo and Lucy in the coming weeks, bringing Susan’s ashes with them. Susan’s parents travelled to Australia before Susan’s death, reuniting with her just days before she passed away.

He said: “It was Susan’s wish to bring the children home. I love it here in Australia but this was my and Susan’s journey.”

And he said of the campaign: “This is my calling now. Susan died on November 19 and I had a bit of a light-switch moment last week about this.

She didn’t die for nothing. She was a very special woman to me and I want to make sure she has a legacy. This is about helping other people.

He added: “She meant the world to me and this is what it is all about to me. This has gone from sharing Susan’s story to sharing everyone’s stories.”

Shortly after Susan’s diagnosis, family friends in Australia came together to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for the Rickens to meet their bills.

More than AU$105,000 (€66,000) has been raised – with one person donating AU€5,000 (over €3,200).

The Susan Ricken Foundation can be followed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.