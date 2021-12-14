Infrastructural problems in all but one mental health service in Cork, committee hears 

An “unacceptable” and “outrageous” decision to close a mental health centre in East Cork means the region will not have a residential service going forward, the Oireachtas health committee heard on Tuesday.

It emerged the Owenacurra Centre is not the only building the HSE has concerns about, although representatives from Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare said a range of other services remain in the area.

The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton offers residential care and before the pandemic also offered respite care and a day service.

Since a decision in June to close the building and disperse services, many residents’ families and local mental health advocates have pushed for its retention.

Some residents have lived there since the late 1980s, the committee heard during a sometimes testy exchange of views with, mainly local, TDs.

When Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley asked directly if Owenacurra would close “indefinitely”, Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer, said this is the case.

“We will be providing the day service,” he said. “Our intention is not to re-provide the 24 beds in continuing care and rehabilitation as they have been in the town. We are intending to ensure that our support... is maintained and increased.”

Dr Sinead O’Brien, executive clinical director of Cork Mental Health Services, said extra staff have been put on duty to mitigate risk for now, and more than 120 high-support hostel beds with 24-hour care are available around Cork.

Stress for families

Fine Gael’s David Stanton raised the stress this was causing for families, and asked for reassurance residents would not be moved against their will.

He suggested the HSE re-purpose Midleton Community Hospital for this service as construction is expected to start next year on a new community nursing unit.

Mr Stanton was critical of indications St Stephen’s Hospital near Glanmire is an alternative option, describing this as “rural” and “far away from any town centre”.

Dr O’Brien said only one resident had indicated a desire to move to this campus, and meetings continue with families.

Susan Herlihy and Sheila Hennessy, Mogeely, at the public demonstration in October to protest against the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton. Picture: David Keane

The usefulness of these meetings was disputed by a number of representatives who are in contact with families.

James O’Connor, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East said: “I have a problem with an area the size of East Cork being left without a residential centre”, and he asked why the building could not be redeveloped.

An independent assessment of the 1970s' building found heating and hot water systems in “unacceptable” or “poor” condition, according to assistant national director for estates Mark Kane.

He said it was a “profab” design (built with precast concrete panels); these tend to last 40 to 50 years in contrast with older granite buildings that can be refurbished.

He told the Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan and others some rooms measure 7sq m, and appropriate extension could leave as few as 10 rooms instead of 24, as at present.

It also emerged following queries from Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall that the HSE had concerns about other mental health facilities.

Kevin Morrison, assistant head of mental health services for Cork/Kerry, said: “All of our premises in Cork have problems from an infrastructural perspective, I think that we have infrastructural issues in probably all of our centres in Cork with the exception of one new centre.”

Mr Fitzgerald acknowledged the uncertainty, and said: “We understand that the Owenacurra Centre has provided a very valuable service to residents, in a unique location, for many years.”