'No other option' but to shut east Cork mental health service

"There was no other option", but to close the Owenacurra Centre, the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear today.

Michael Fitzgerald, HSE chief officer for Cork Kerry Community is to tell the committee that the Mental Health Services Continuing Care Unit in Midleton, Co Cork, was not suitable for use.

There are 15 people resident in the centre and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare advised the Mental Health subcommittee in September of the difficult decision taken to close the service.

"The background to that decision was that it became clear following an assessment of the information available that the current building environment and layout did not allow for the needs of a modern residential centre," Mr Fitzgerald will tell the committee.

"The centre had also been criticised by the regulator on a number of occasions."

Initially, the plan was to refurbish the centre, but serious concerns emerged that any level of such refurbishment could not bring the building to the standard required.

Advice from external construction experts, along with HSE Estates informed the difficult, but necessary decision to close the centre," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"This was not our original plan for the valuable service at the Owenacurra Centre, and while it was a difficult decision, there was no other option open to us."

The immediate priority remains the welfare of the remaining residents of the centre and to agree an appropriate alternative placement, according to the HSE.

The Owenacurra site, when vacated, will be revamped to build supported living accommodation for mental health service users and discussions have commenced with the local authority to explore options, according to the statement.

"These discussions are at an early stage and we will proceed with developing proposals to this end over the coming months," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The closure of any centre, particularly one that provides residential care to service users, causes concern and uncertainty for residents and families."

The original timescale for the closure of the centre was six months and had initially been set to close in October, but this date was extended as many residents were left waiting to hear where and when they will be re-housed.

Families and local politicians have campaigned for the 20-bed facility, which also offers day services and respite care, to remain open.