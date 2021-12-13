Person retrieved from yacht on fire off Cork coast

The 25ft vessel caught fire on Monday afternoon; it is unknown whether the individual on board sustained injuries in the incident
Person retrieved from yacht on fire off Cork coast

The 25ft yacht on fire off the coast of Myrtleville, Co Cork,  on Monday. Picture: Derry Chambers

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 13:21
Rebecca Laffan

A person is understood to have been retrieved from a yacht that caught on fire off the coast of Myrtleville, Co Cork,  this afternoon.

Crosshaven RNLI was despatched to the scene of the 25ft vessel shortly before midday, however it’s reported that the person on board the yacht was taken to shore via another vessel.

It is currently unknown whether the individual sustained injuries in the incident.

Lifeboat volunteers returned to base before 1pm, while it is understood that the yacht is currently still ablaze.

A Crosshaven RNLI told the Irish Examiner that due to little wind, smoke isn’t impacting visibility in the area and that the situation is being monitored by relevant authorities.

More to follow.

Place: MyrtlevillePlace: Co Cork
