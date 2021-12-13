Watch: Santa sails in to deliver Christmas cheer to Cobh

Christmas Eve may officially be 11 days away, but the kids of one Cork town were treated to an early visit from none other than Santa Claus himself on Sunday night.
Saint Nick paid a flying visit to Kennedy Pier in the town of Cobh shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, where he was welcomed by Mrs Claus and a crowd of young children from the area.
With weather conditions less than ideal, the Port of Cork cleared shipping channels and gave Santa the use of the Cork Pilot Launch boat to safely reach the shore.
Once he was back on dry land, Kris Kringle posed for photographs with some of those in attendance, the glittering lights of the town’s impressive Christmas lights in the background.
Thereafter, Santa listened attentively to each child’s Christmas list and explained that Covid restrictions wouldn’t impact his return to Cobh on the night of December 24.
His early visit to the town was facilitated by the Cobh and Harbour Chamber.