Peggy, mother of Marty Morrissey, laid to rest in West Clare

Peggy Morrissey, the mother of RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey, was laid to rest this afternoon in Mullagh, Co Clare.

Peggy, who was in her 90s, died on Tuesday morning after the car she was driving crashed in Annagh near Miltown Malbay.

Her removal was held on Saturday afternoon with many mourners turning out to pay their respects and to offer sympathies to her son, Marty.

The RTÉ personality carried his mother's coffin into St Mary's Church in Mullagh and she was later buried in the adjoining cemetery.

Originally from Mallow in Co Cork, Peggy was predeceased by her husband Martin in December 2004.

The Morrissey family spent time living in the US before moving back to Ireland and setting up a home in Quilty, Co Clare.

Marty has always spoken fondly about his mother, who he was in contact with almost every day and with whom he had spent a lot of time during the pandemic, to look after her.

He said in a recent interview: "I had no option but to keep an eye on her, which meant that I was spending an awful lot of time there and trying to keep away from people and all that sort of thing."

"Her motto has always been not to get a big head and keep your feet on the ground.

"Or she might ask ‘Would you ever come back home and go back teaching?’".

Earlier in the week, a statement issued on behalf of RTÉ by director general Dee Forbes said: "We were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Marty Morrissey's beloved mother, Peggy.

“We have been in touch with Marty to offer him our sincere condolences but also to offer him our support and to afford him the time and space to come to terms with his tragic loss.

“Our thoughts are with Marty and his family and close friends at this saddest of times".

Marty Morrissey has not commented about his mother’s death.