Man, 25, missing from home in Limerick city

Gbubemi David, 25, has been missing from his home in Mungret Street since around 10am on Monday, December 6
Missing person Gbubemi David

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 22:51

Gardaí in Limerick are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a young man missing from the city.

Gbubemi David, 25, has been missing from his home in Mungret Street since around 10am on Monday, December 6.

He is described as 5' 11" in height, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Latest

