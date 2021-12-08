UCC U-turns on closure and will be open today

University College Cork will be opening the campus as normal today from 9am.

On Tuesday evening, UCC decided it would remain open despite advice from the Department of Further and Higher Education which said that “all further and higher education institutions that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange weather warning area should remain closed tomorrow, December 8.”

The university then back-tracked on this decision last night at around 10pm, saying following the department’s advice, the campus would remain closed however, it would be subject to review on Wednesday morning.

However, in an email sent to staff at the university on Wednesday morning, it said following a review of Storm Bara and having consulted the department of education, the Emergency Management Team decided “normal operations” would resume with “immediate effect.”

Currently, Cork remains under a status yellow for wind and rain.