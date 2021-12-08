Man, 40s, killed in Tipperary collision

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to UHL as a precaution
Man, 40s, killed in Tipperary collision
Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 08:32
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been killed following a collision with a car in Tipperary on Tuesday night.

Gardaí attended the fatal single-car collision shortly after 10pm on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

The pedestrian, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to UHL as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on this road on December 7 at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Watch: 'This is the biggest storm I’ve seen' - Lighthouse worker's video goes viral Watch: 'This is the biggest storm I’ve seen' - Lighthouse worker's video goes viral
Eoin English: Groundhog day for water-weary Cork traders  Eoin English: Groundhog day for water-weary Cork traders 
Clean up under way in Bantry as Cork city escapes major floods  Clean up under way in Bantry as Cork city escapes major floods 
Man, 40s, killed in Tipperary collision

UCC U-turns on closure and will be open today

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices