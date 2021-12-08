Man, 40s, killed in Tipperary collision

A man has been killed following a collision with a car in Tipperary on Tuesday night.

Gardaí attended the fatal single-car collision shortly after 10pm on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

The pedestrian, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to UHL as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on this road on December 7 at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.