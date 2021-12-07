Marty Morrissey devastated by sudden death of mother Peggy in car crash

The popular RTÉ sports presenter has often spoken of his closeness to his parents
RTÉ sports commentator Marty Morrissey, who was the only child of Peggy and her late husband Martin Morrissey, has been left devastated by the sudden death of his mother. File photo: Larry Cummins

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 20:50
Neil Michael

RTÉ sports presenter Marty Morrissey has been left devastated by the sudden death of his mother.

Peggy Twomey, who was in her 90s, died in the single-vehicle crash at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare.  Emergency services attended the scene at around 12.30am this morning.

Mr Morrissey, who was the only child of Peggy and her late husband Martin Morrissey, was unavailable for comment this morning. 

According to a statement by gardaí, who did not name her in their statement, Peggy was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Mr Morrissey has always spoken fondly of his mother, with whom he had spent a lot of time during the pandemic.

He said in a recent interview: “Her motto has always been not to get a big head and keep your feet on the ground.

"Or she might ask ‘Would you ever come back home and go back teaching?’".

Mr Morrissey said the sudden death in December 2004 of his father hit him hard because he is an only child. Marty said in a recent interview: "When Dad died, I suddenly realised I don't have a brother or sister who will keep an eye on things when you are away.

“It was sudden, even though he had two heart attacks six years earlier.

And his death has changed so much. Whenever I now hear of someone with a small family losing a parent, I empathise with them.

“I also realised then so much more depends on me, even if I do it willingly and gladly."

Earlier this year, he said that he found lockdown hard as an only child because he had so few family members to talk to.

He said: “It’s difficult in the sense that both my parents were only children as well, so when you've no uncles, brothers, sisters, not even first cousins, it’s a bit of a challenge when you really are confronted with the unusual situation of a pandemic.” 

And he told the RTÉ Guide that he was happy that neighbours were helping keep a watch over his mother.

“I’m always aware that it’s a lonely time for people," he said.

“It’s very difficult and some people have not seen their grandparents or their parents for a long time and I had no option but to keep an eye on her, which meant that I was spending an awful lot of time there and trying to keep away from people and all that sort of thing.” 

The road where Peggy died is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

