Woman, 90s, dies in single-car collision in Clare

The collision occurred at around 12.30am this morning at Annagh in Miltown Malbay
The woman's body has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital.

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:10
Steve Neville

A woman in her 90s has died following a single-car collision in Co Clare.

The collision occurred at around 12.30am this morning at Annagh in Miltown Malbay.

The woman, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

