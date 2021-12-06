Cork seeking extra gardaí for high-visibility patrols ahead of Christmas

The HSE is to be asked to prioritise gardaí for Covid-19 booster jabs.

It follows a meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on Monday which heard a number of gardaí in the Cork City Garda Division were not available for work either because they were sick with the virus or were isolating as a result of close contact with a confirmed case.

Exact figures weren’t provided to the meeting but it was described by the division’s head of policing, Chief Supt Tom Myers, as one of the major issues facing him at the moment.

The revelation came during a discussion on Garda numbers in the city centre, and on the need for additional Garda resources, particularly for deployment on high-visibility patrols in the city in the run-up to Christmas.

Chair of the JPC, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, said he had written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in his capacity as chair of the JPC, requesting that Cork gets additional Garda manpower.

“We all want more gardaí in Cork as a whole, and I do know that in a number of divisions across the county, there is an issue with gardaí being tied up in court, and that that’s affecting the availability of patrol cars,” he said.

He asked Chief Supt Myers if he had any indication about whether additional gardaí would be assigned to the Cork City Garda Division.

Chief Supt Myers said he had no details at the moment but he assured the JPC he “would not be found wanting” when it comes to seeking additional resources.

Unavailability of staff due to Covid-19

But he said one of the biggest issues he was facing currently is dealing with the unavailability of staff due to Covid-19.

“We have quite a number of gardaí out sick at the moment because obviously we are on the front line and we are taking a big hit at the moment,” he said.

“As regards recruitment – I’ll take as many as I can get and I won’t be found wanting when it comes to fighting that battle.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said it was disturbing to hear of the impact of Covid-19 on the force in the city and he proposed that the JPC would write, as a group, to the HSE urging it to prioritise gardaí, especially those on the frontline, during the rolling of Covid-19 booster jabs.

“I think it’s important that we take a stand in the context of support for members of An Garda Síochána regarding the booster. Members of An Garda Síochána are critical to so many areas of the operation of the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt Myers said gardaí were planning to launch a major enforcement campaign next week targeting drink- and drug-driving, with high-visibility checkpoints across the division.