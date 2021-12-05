Man hiking in the Burren airlifted to hospital

The hillwalker sustained a leg injury while climbing Slieve Carran on the border of Clare and Galway
Man hiking in the Burren airlifted to hospital

A hillwalker was injured while walking in the Burren, Clare. Picture: File

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 16:04
Pat Flynn

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured while hiking in the Burren in North Clare this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30am when emergency services received a report of a hillwalker sustaining a leg injury while climbing Slieve Carran on the birder of Clare and Galway.

It’s understood the injured man’s companion raised the alarm and provided details of the incident location to emergency services.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the Irish Coast Guard, Galway Mountain Rescue, National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána was mounted.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to attend as the Doolin unit is not currently responding to calls. Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics also responded to the scene.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, had been on a training mission near Quilty at the time so was able to reach the scene in about 10 minutes.

Once the helicopter crew had confirmed the casualty had been located and was in their care, the other responding agencies were stood down and allowed return to their respective bases.

The injured man, understood to have sustained an ankle injury, was airlifted to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

