Two arrested in garda probe into firearm and petrol bomb incident in Clare

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 22 last at a property on Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh in Ennis
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 08:18
Noel Baker

Two men have been arrested in Co Clare by gardaí investigating an incident in which a firearm was discharged at a house and a petrol bomb was thrown.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 22 last at a property on Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh in Ennis.

It's understood a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb thrown, although no one was injured. Those involved in the incident are believed to have left the scene in a car.

As part of the garda investigation, detectives conducted a number of searches this morning in the Ennis area.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, have now been arrested in connection with the incident. 

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.

